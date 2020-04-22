Today, the laughter died down. Because the humorist Marcos Mundstock, one of the brightest of his generation, died on the morning of this Wednesday, at the age of 77, at his home in Buenos Aires. “After more than a year of dealing with a health problem that became irreversible, our colleague and friend finally left,” says the official statement released by Les Luthiers.

His bass voice was the trademark of the group with which he left an indelible mark. Mundstock performed on film and television, but nowhere was he happier than on stage than with his lifelong cronies.

The history of the Mundstock is one of the many stories of those immigrants who ended up shaping Argentina during the interwar period. His father, of Ashkenazi Jewish origin and a watchmaker, arrived in Rosario in 1930 from Rava Ruska, a Ukrainian city at that time under Polish orbit. A few years before his mother had come, who settled in Santa Fe. An acquaintance put them in contact and they married in Rosario, where his sister was born. Years later They returned to Santa Fe, and Marcos was born there, on May 25, 1942.

It was on the banks of the Parana where little Marcos made his first joke. A truck was passing by on the street carrying leather, and he told his sister: “There they take the hides to make cows”. The phrase enclosed the mischief that would accompany him all his life.

The search for a better horizon led the Mundstocks to Buenos Aires in 1949, where a relative made room for them in their apartment in the Once neighborhood. As the first generation of native Argentines, in Marcos the Yiddish that was heard at home coexisted with the Spanish that he learned at school and the Italian that captivated him with the canzonettas and opera arias that were broadcast by the radio. In this triple cultural frontier Mundstock began to approach music. His first record of live music was in a synagogue, where he listened to the liturgical singers, whom he recognized as “a very operatic voice”.

While studying at school he realized that he had a special gift to make his classmates laugh outside the script of school events. And although that was not well regarded by the teachers, something had awakened within him, that spark would accompany him forever.

But back then, little Marcos’s dreams were not very different from those of other boys. “I wanted to be a lawyer, engineer, aviator, cowboy, benefactor of humanity, opera tenor, Tarzan, Latin lover, soccer player and other things more,” he listed. When he finished high school he entered Engineering -more by mandate than by vocation-, while, with much more pleasure, he studied speech in the Higher Institute of Radio Teaching (ISER). Those apparently parallel paths would soon intersect.

In that universe of mathematical formulas Mundstock found an artistic loophole. The opportunity was given by the choir. There they met Gerardo Masana, architecture student; Jorge Maronna, of Medicine; Daniel Rabinovich of Law and Carlos Núñez Cortés, of Biological Chemistry. From that group that seemed so different a group would be born that would change the history of music and humor in Argentina: Les Luthiers.

When the choir began to have a life of its own, Mundstock clung to it like an anchor. Dropped out of Engineering and the military coup led by Juan Carlos Onganía left him without his job as an announcer on Radio Municipal. But Marcos did not lower himself: he had found in choral music an activity that fascinated him, although he was far from imagining that a future professional linked to the artistic environment was possible.

After a university choir festival held in Tucumán, I Musicisti, direct antecedent of Les Luthiers. Under Masana’s direction, the group performs a series of concerts at the Instituto Di Tella. It was there when a key character for the history of Mundstock and Les Luthiers begins to come to life: Johann Sebastian Mastropiero. The creature grew out of Mundstock’s invention and mix between the names of the composer Johann Sebastian Bach with an invented character, called Fredy Mastropiero.

On September 4, 1967, Masana, Mundstock, Rabinovich and Maronna formed Les Luthiers. A Buenos Aires that boiled culturally awaited them. They soon made a place for themselves, and Marcos would have the task of contributing most of the texts and making the presentations. His bass voice became a trademark; To that he added his particular histrionics between the formal and the absurd, which made people love him.

Les Luthiers stopped being a well kept secret in 1970, when he scheduled a series of presentations at a bowling alley located in Congress. The repercussion of the group was such that the local hired them to make a season in Mar del Plata. There he also acted Nacha Guevara, who according to legend could not bear the success of the musicians. Each show was a scandal, until a glass tumbler struck Mundstock’s forehead. The balance was six stitches for the luthier, and two months in prison for the diva.

The shows continued and success soon made Les Luthiers a classic of Spanish-speaking humor. In 1974 they landed in Spain, the first step of a reciprocal love that led to the award Princess of Asturias in the category Communication and Humanities, in 2017. Upon receiving the news of the Mundstock award, he said with his characteristic “seriousness”: “The famous composer Johann Sebastian Mastropiero is outraged, from the corner from which he hides, by the awarding of the Princess of Asturias Award to those musicians who only deal with denigrating it“

At the award ceremony, Marcos took the voice and, between thanks and acknowledgments, he released a phrase that defined the group and its role as a screenwriter: “The exercise of humor, professional or domestic, more refined or coarse, oral, written, mimic, drawn … improves life, allows us to contemplate things in a different way, playful, but above all lucid, which other mechanisms of reason do not reach. “

The success of the group borders abroad -with shows throughout Hispanic America and some adventures in Brazil and the United States-, supposed a new exercise for Mundstock when it comes to neutralizing some idioms typical of the Río de la Plata. He liked create texts in the solitude of your home study, and over the years he developed a work methodology that allowed him to be prolific without losing grace or falling into repetitions. “Making texts to be heard has its key: they must have the closing in the last word of the paragraph,” he explained. “I think the joke is usually an open work, always modifiable, and I correct it permanently and on the go. My notes are a crossword puzzle ”, he added as a recipe. Of course, the most important thing was in his head, and that is not achieved in the pharmacy.

The 80s were the years of the massive takeoff for Les Luthiers: its popularity no longer had brakes. And in the 21st century, it moved to networks with millions of views and likes. On his beginnings, Marcos did not avoid self-criticism. “I see videos of the old shows and the texts do not seem very different to what we can write now, but in what is the theatrical profession we have changed a lot. We were very slow, we stopped at times when nothing was happening … “, he lamented, to finish with humor:” People loved us the same, I don’t know why. “

Parallel to his activity in the group, Mundstock got into film. He was the voice-over of “Quebracho” and “Metegol” and put the body in both dramas like “Cama interior” or “Roma” and comedies like “No sos vos, soy yo” and “Mi primer boda”, where, in the skin of a priest shone in a dialogue full of Lutherian winks with the rabbi played by his friend, Daniel Rabinovich. On television, he worked in “La Argentina de Tato” and in “Sorpresa y Media” and the last thing he did was the presentation of “Pasado de copas”.

Paradoxically, being the voice and one of the representative faces of Les Luthiers, his pending subject was music. As a boy, in his house there were no luxuries and it did not even occur to him to suggest the possibility of learning an instrument. When he earned his first wages and was able to buy a piano, he had no perseverance or patience. “I wanted to learn everything very quickly and in music, learning times are very difficult to modify,” he had some frustration.

In his personal life, he shared life with cardiologist Laura Glezer. He used to say that he fell in love with her “because he knows my heart.” Together they had Lucia, their only daughter, a degree in business administration, actress and producer with whom she shared a passion for soccer, a sport that played until her body allowed it. As a boy he was from Boca, until in a game against Chacarita he realized that he wanted the Funebreros to win “because they played prettier”.

Humor always accompanied him and with his serious voice he could make the funniest reflections without losing his composure. Like the time he interrupted a presentation at the International Language Congress with this reflection: “The expression ‘I don’t give a damn’ has no equal: does anyone know what a damn is? Someday an army of bullies will be launched on the Spanish speakers to take revenge on so many centuries of no one. ” In the same tone, he proposed “more direct forms” and to change expressions such as “where the captain commands, the sailor does not command”, for “the most explicit ‘where the captain commands, one must go’, or that instead of” a swallow does not make summer “use “More vulgar expressions” such as “a swallow does not give a damn”, yes “with forgiveness from Gustavo Adolfo Bécquer”.

In more than fifty years of profession, he forged a relationship of friendship and mutual respect with other geniuses of humor such as Quino, Roberto Fontanarrosa and Alejandro Dolina, all exponents of a humorous and intelligent humor. “I like humor for wit, I don’t need him to be very intellectual. So, I like humor for the guy who comes out and says’ look what I’m saying ‘. Instead, I don’t like the guy who says’ look what that I dare to say ‘and it becomes impertinent. That humor does not move a hair, among other things because I am bald, everyone knows it, “he said with a lot of humor but also wisdom. He also set his limit never to make humor “about the pain of others”.

Marcos Mundstock left, he used to say that his unmistakable voice always called him to play God or as a psychoanalyst. Surely, if God exists today he will let it pass without problems, he will wink at him and he will let it pass without problems is that with so much humor and so much laughter the sky is well earned.