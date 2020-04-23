When we think that 2020 could not continue hitting the music world, one more sad news arrives for this terrible month, for Marcos Mundstock, narrator and founding member of Les Luthiers died this April 22 at 77 years of age in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The cause of his death has not been very clear, however, according to the newspaper El País – who spoke with people close to the announcer – indicate that since last year he has been dealing with a strange disease that was detected.

The news was later confirmed by the official Les Luthiers Twitter account, where they published an emotional message For one of the people who, without his talent, would never have become a true phenomenon: “We will have so many things from Marcos, that even in the midst of the sadness and pain we are experiencing, we cannot stop thanking life, and to feel privileged to have traveled this section of the road with him ”.

Marcos’ death is the third to hit the legendary musical-humorous group, for in 1973 Gerardo Masana passed away at 36 years of age, and Daniel Rabinovich in 2015 when he was 71. This strange disease had forced Mundstock to withdraw entirely from the stage in March last year, and since then stayed away from the spotlights.

His last public appearance was at the International Congress of the Language of Córdoba, Argentina, when he presented a huge text quite ingenious through a video that undoubtedly brought a few laughs to all who witnessed it. Marcos Mundstock is recognized for being a true genius of words, Well, many consider him for being a screenwriter, announcer and musician, but above all for becoming an architect when it comes to writing.

From an early age he became interested in lyrics, but found that he could complement them with another of his passions, music. He worked for a long time as an announcer and even a publicist, but in 1967 together with Gerardo Masana, Jorge Maronna and Daniel Rabinovich he founded Les Luthiers, a group that was characterized by innovating in every way, as they presented us with some stories that they composed with instruments that they often created.

Marcus was the secret weapon, because in addition to writing stories that went beyond the conventional, he was one of the most important voices within the group, with that serious and deep voice that contrasted a lot with what he narrated.to. Although he was not a teacher at a musical level, he proved to be up to his other classmates thanks to compositions that everyone remembers as the adventures of Johann Sebastian Mastropiero and many more.