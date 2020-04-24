Marcos Mundstock, member of Les Luthiers, loses his life | Facebook

Marcos Mundstock, Argentine actor and humorist and one of the founders of the group Les Luthiers, lost his life this Wednesday in Buenos Aires at the age of 77, according to sources from his environment confirmed to the Efe Agency.

The unfortunate news comes just three months after, in an official statement, it was announced that “due to a health problem” that has plagued him since 2019, Mundstock should extend throughout 2020 the medical license that kept him away from the stage.

His priority for the coming months will be to rest, to continue with his treatment and, subsequently, to carry out the due process of rehabilitation, detailed a message published on the group’s social networks.

After more than a year of dealing with a health problem that became irreversible, Marcos, our partner and friend, finally left. From now on, each of us must begin to walk the painful path of learning to live with his absence, you can read on the group’s Facebook account.

The many qualities Mundstock had both professionally and personally and his love for Les Luthiers were highlighted.

We will remain your professionalism. His self-demand, his work ethic and his extreme respect for the public, values ​​that we all share and that he defended from the moment of the creation of Les Luthiers.

In addition to his performance on stage and his spark, the actor gets many smiles as he was in excellent humor.

We will be left with the memory of your daily jokes, fast and amazingly clever, ready to give us a spark of joy at all times, through thick and thin.