Patricia Noarbe, Paddy for friends, is one of the fittest WAG’s in our football. Marcos Llorente’s girlfriend had been showing off her body for 10 years and her knowledge of nutrition and sport.
However, it was during this quarantine that the mattress company decided to launch their passion professionally and digitally.
We tell you how to get in shape with Patricia and how the footballer’s partner is.
Paddy and her dream
Patricia studied DADE; She is a personal trainer and on her Instagram account it is common to see her doing sports and sharing very useful exercises for all her followers (121,000).
In her profile, the young woman affirms that her dream has been fulfilled by creating Paddyness, an online service of personalized plans that combines training and food.
“You have known for a long time that I wanted to give a useful approach to the Instagram account and it has finally helped me to reach all of you in a professional way and to help you one by one. Happy that @ paddy.ness has come true and is bearing all its fruits, ”commented the WAG on his profile.
As their recently released website says, in Paddyness they help you “achieve any goal you have through personalized online plans, combining food, training and good habits always under our motto: from the inside out “
Patricia has surrounded herself with a team of trainers and health professionals for each of her plans. “It is something that I want to clarify, since many people train just because they have followers. In my case, I finished my degree a little while ago and decided to undertake this project based on my lifestyle, counting on a team to help people change their habits. , lead a healthier life and achieve their goals, “he says.
The coach performs direct from her Instagram account and constantly uploads recipes for healthy dishes that she cooks herself, often together with Marcos.
Patricia performs boxing, weights and even dares with a discipline as complicated as ‘pole dance’. “You are not just going to start training and eating in an organized way, but many more changes are taking place within you, you are going to change and above all you are going to learn, you are going to know yourself more and you are going to improve.” Now, she explains, she is going to come up with plans to help with postpartum and oppositions.
The results of your plan are visible and measurable on your own skin. In fact, the young woman has published some photos showing the change that has occurred in her body.
The ‘fit girl’ has commented that she has learned a lot from Llorente; defender of the paleodiet, a diet based on organic products such as meat, fish, chicken and rice, and which excludes dairy products, refined sugars, pasta and some legumes.
“Thanks to him I started taking care of myself a few years ago and thanks to him my life has changed. The word health defines you. Health, to be able to enjoy life to the fullest, and health, to make sure that you are giving everything to fulfill your dream. Health to be happy, as you are, and how you do it to me, “acknowledged the young woman on Instagram.
Consolidated couple
The couple leads a healthy and simple life. Both dedicate their day to day to training and are faithful to good customs. Strive for goals, positive attitude and determination.
They carry dating from 2013. Next June they will do 7 years together. Both share a love for sports and good nutrition. This quarantine, as she herself has published in Networks, has served to confirm that they are more united than ever and that coexistence is fantastic.
It is common to see them train together, playing with their pets and making jokes of all kinds.
Marcos and Paddy form a perfect tandem. Sport, healthy life and a lot of love between the fitness coach and the Atlético de Madrid midfielder.
See this post on Instagram
Eternally grateful🐄 ♥ ️😢I met my boyfriend in high school when I was a girl of 16 and I never imagined that he would become the person who knows me best and who has loved me the best. We have grown together enduring my nonsense, my forgetfulness of salads, my lateness, my disasters, my girlish things, how bad I am sometimes in the head and even so he has always taught me and supported me so much that I do not have years to return it to him. He is the person from whom I have never learned the most because I have never met someone who was so faithful to his values and principles from such a young age and who knows so well what is really important in life. There are no words to match to describe him because he is too special and only if you really know him will you understand perfectly what I am talking about. THANK YOU @marcosllorente because you make it seem easy to be such a good person, honest, loyal, and you have the power to have made me laugh every day since I met you. Thank you because I am not anywhere near perfect but sometimes you make me feel that way, and above all you make me feel like I am above anything. I hope that we will have a lifetime to continue looking at you at dinners from the other side of the table as we laugh softly at our infinite nonsense that make me so HAPPY 🦛🤲🏻 ♥ ️ You are top my Marcs #hayunbi # teampeluquín #gegege 🐮 🐽