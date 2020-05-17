Patricia Noarbe, Paddy for friends, is one of the fittest WAG’s in our football. Marcos Llorente’s girlfriend had been showing off her body for 10 years and her knowledge of nutrition and sport.

However, it was during this quarantine that the mattress company decided to launch their passion professionally and digitally.

We tell you how to get in shape with Patricia and how the footballer’s partner is.

Paddy and her dream

Patricia studied DADE; She is a personal trainer and on her Instagram account it is common to see her doing sports and sharing very useful exercises for all her followers (121,000).

In her profile, the young woman affirms that her dream has been fulfilled by creating Paddyness, an online service of personalized plans that combines training and food.

“You have known for a long time that I wanted to give a useful approach to the Instagram account and it has finally helped me to reach all of you in a professional way and to help you one by one. Happy that @ paddy.ness has come true and is bearing all its fruits, ”commented the WAG on his profile.

As their recently released website says, in Paddyness they help you “achieve any goal you have through personalized online plans, combining food, training and good habits always under our motto: from the inside out “

Patricia has surrounded herself with a team of trainers and health professionals for each of her plans. “It is something that I want to clarify, since many people train just because they have followers. In my case, I finished my degree a little while ago and decided to undertake this project based on my lifestyle, counting on a team to help people change their habits. , lead a healthier life and achieve their goals, “he says.

The coach performs direct from her Instagram account and constantly uploads recipes for healthy dishes that she cooks herself, often together with Marcos.

Patricia performs boxing, weights and even dares with a discipline as complicated as ‘pole dance’. “You are not just going to start training and eating in an organized way, but many more changes are taking place within you, you are going to change and above all you are going to learn, you are going to know yourself more and you are going to improve.” Now, she explains, she is going to come up with plans to help with postpartum and oppositions.

The results of your plan are visible and measurable on your own skin. In fact, the young woman has published some photos showing the change that has occurred in her body.

The ‘fit girl’ has commented that she has learned a lot from Llorente; defender of the paleodiet, a diet based on organic products such as meat, fish, chicken and rice, and which excludes dairy products, refined sugars, pasta and some legumes.

“Thanks to him I started taking care of myself a few years ago and thanks to him my life has changed. The word health defines you. Health, to be able to enjoy life to the fullest, and health, to make sure that you are giving everything to fulfill your dream. Health to be happy, as you are, and how you do it to me, “acknowledged the young woman on Instagram.

Consolidated couple

The couple leads a healthy and simple life. Both dedicate their day to day to training and are faithful to good customs. Strive for goals, positive attitude and determination.

They carry dating from 2013. Next June they will do 7 years together. Both share a love for sports and good nutrition. This quarantine, as she herself has published in Networks, has served to confirm that they are more united than ever and that coexistence is fantastic.

It is common to see them train together, playing with their pets and making jokes of all kinds.

Marcos and Paddy form a perfect tandem. Sport, healthy life and a lot of love between the fitness coach and the Atlético de Madrid midfielder.