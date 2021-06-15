Marcos Llorente miraculously saves Sweden’s first

06/14/2021

On 06/15/2021 at 00:11 CEST

In the premiere of Spain in this Eurocup, the internationals are being seen to the maximum fighting for each ball and making a suffocating pressure in the recovery of the ball. This has given them the opportunity to approach the Swedish goal with great danger, but with no fortune to get the goal.

After forgiving, Isak has been about to put them behind on the scoreboard, but a miraculous intervention by Marcos Llorente has prevented him. The Real Sociedad player had a frank shot inside the area that the winger today has rejected practically on the same goal line. The ball ended up touching the post before being caught by Unai Simón.

This was the first time for the Scandinavian team that, has been surpassed at all times by those of Luis Enrique.

Morata has had the clearest for the Spanish national team. In a Jordi Alba center and an error by the Swedish central defender, the juventus forward was left alone in front of the goalkeeper, but his auction has narrowly gone.

This and the excellent innervation of the rojiblanco footballer, has caused the game to reach the half half without goals.