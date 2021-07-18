Marcos Llorente declares at home: His original request for a hand in the Metropolitan

Marcos Llorente showed his most romantic side this weekend with a proposal as original as he was committed to his club, Atlético de Madrid. The midfielder, one of the untouchables for Diego Simeone, took his girlfriend Paddy Noarbe to the stadium after having told him that they had to go to a tribute at the Metropolitano, but instead came across a knee-deep marriage petition.

Noarbe’s face of surprise and emotion was inevitable and the rojiblanco midfielder’s partner accepted the proposal, so they will soon be husband and wife. In one of the Metropolitano video scoreboards, a video was also shown with which Llorente could not hold back the tears either on one of the most special days of his life.

The influencer specialized in sports, fitness and good eating habits also shared the moment in her networks, which was very well received by the Atlético fans. Llorente went to the European Championship with his renewal for Atlético still pending, and This gesture towards the gallery can represent a commitment not only to your partner, but also to the club in which he has emerged as one of the best midfielders on the continent. Diego Simeone will be happy to see that Llorente's most important declaration of love entails, in its own way, another sibylline towards Atleti.