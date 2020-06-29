Sometimes a game can change the life of a player: it does not have to be a final, it is enough if the circumstances are adequate. Something like this happened to Marcos Llorente on March 11 in Liverpool, when he scored two goals that eliminated the European champion and gave Atlético de Madrid an epic classification for the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

It was the turning point that the player needed, who just a few months earlier had left Madrid to join the Simeone squad in exchange for 30 million euros.

Until that game, Llorente had gone relatively unnoticed by Atlético’s fans: in the Champions League, his presence had been merely testimonial, with nine minutes against Lokomotiv and 45 in the first leg against Liverpool.

In the league, Llorente had only played three complete games, with one goal scored.

However, since Anfield – the last game played before the pandemic – Llorente has become indispensable for Simeone. The player experiences one of those moments in which everything comes out to ask for.

Without going any further, in the last game of his team, against Alavés, he forged the victory by being decisive in two actions on set pieces, causing a foul and a penalty.

Llorente came to Atlético as theoretical defensive pivot, a classic half-center, in the style of Busquets or Rodri. He had hardly had opportunities at Real Madrid.

But Simeone has hit the key, placing Llorente as the right inside, acting behind the forwards, free to join the attack. Against Athletic, in San Mamés, he was the starter as second point, along with Diego Costa.

knocking on the doors of the national team

Under-21 international, Llorente has not debuted with the absolute, but if he maintains his progression, he will not take long to do so. Spain will compete again on September 3 and by thenLuis Enrique could count on Atlético’s midfielder, an especially versatile player, capable of acting as a pivot but also as a midfielder or inside, with a great ability to get from the second line, a good shot from mid-range and an interesting relationship with him. goal.