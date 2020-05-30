Fluminense’s fourth Brazilian championship in 2012 was remarkable in several ways, with stories like Fred’s artillery, Abel Braga’s statement, among others. But that campaign is unforgettable for one player in particular: striker Marcos Júnior. In less than 48 hours, he, born in Xerém, debuted for the main team in a match of the Rio Cup, needed a minute to score a goal and ended up enrolled by the coach in Libertadores. Twenty-four games later, he replaced Wellington Nem in the title game, against Palmeiras, for the 35th round.

Marcos Júnior with Fluminense shirt in 2012 (Photo: Nelson Perez / Fluminense F.C)

Along with the tricolor, the striker will be able to remember the victory against the São Paulo team by 3 to 2 this Sunday, in a replay of TV Globo at 16h. He had to enter the second half after Nem’s injury. Flu conceded two goals after that, but Fred ended up scoring the victory in the final minutes.

– The game against Palmeiras was unique. As he had just climbed, he was still immature and with little experience. I remember that when I was called in, I gave my all and tried to fulfill many functions. Wanting to run a lot and coming back to score. I ended up getting tired faster than I should have (laughs). But, fortunately, everything went well and we left with the title. I even remember that I managed to help with the last goal. At the time of Jean’s pass, I managed to pull the mark on the first stick, for the ball to reach Fred. I was very happy – said the player in an interview with THROW!.

Marcos Júnior stayed at the club until 2018, but before leaving he was still the hero of the last title won by Fluminense, the First League, in 2016. The power to be decisive has already started in 2012, when he faced Botafogo in the Championship final Carioca and scored the fourth goal of the 4-1 rout in the first game, which ended up culminating in the Carioca title.

In the tetra campaign, the game that was marked in the attacker’s career was the first as a starter, against Corinthians, in Pacaembu, a victory by 1 to 0 of the tricolor. After that, despite the 24 games played, he only started playing on three other opportunities. Marcos Júnior scored three goals that season.

– I was very lucky. Not every player has that opportunity. Just finishing up the base, gaining experience, having contact with so many players of great technique to help the team and still be a Brazilian champion? It was much more than I imagined. Certainly, the game that was most marked was the match against Corinthians, in Pacaembu. We won 1 to 0. In that game, I had the opportunity to start as a starter. Many players considered reserves acted and we played a good game – he recalled.

That team had names like goalkeeper Diego Cavalieri, defenders Gum and Leandro Euzébio, midfielder Diguinho, midfielders Deco and Thiago Neves and strikers Wellington Nem and Fred. The Fluminense fan will be able to remember the victory this Sunday, at 4 pm, on Globo.

