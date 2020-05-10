The challenge of consolidating will dictate the sequence of Marcos Junior as soon as Vasco returns to its activities. About a year after having landed at Colina with the mission of giving more quality to the cross between Maltese, the steering wheel still comes up against oscillations and suffers to convince the crowd.

Marcos Junior had a good time with Vanderlei Luxemburgo but, like the rest of the Cruz-Maltese squad, he skated in early 2020 (Photo: Carlos Gregório Jr / Vasco.com.br)

Photo: Lance!

The 24-year-old drew the attention of the Vasco board in the match against Bangu, on March 23, 2019. Then a Banguense player, Marcos Junior took advantage of Robinho’s counterattack and, with a low strike in the half-moon, decreed the victory 2 to 1, upset, over the team led by Alberto Valentim. Subsequently, the midfielder was hired by Cruz-Maltino and presented in São Januário.

His debut with Vasco’s shirt happened only in the fifth game in which he was related: against Fortaleza, at Castelão, on May 26, for the Brasileirão. Shortly after leaving the field, the team yielded the tie in 1 to 1.

Under the command of Vanderlei Luxemburgo, he served as the third midfielder, alternating between combat, the distribution of plays and even risking submissions. That was how he rocked the net for the first time with the cross-maltina shirt, in the 1-0 victory over Goiás, in Serra Dourada.

In this period, he got to start a sequence of seven games as a starter. However, the ups and downs began to change their condition. After two unstable matches, he returned to correspond in great style against Atlético-MG: launched in the second half, scored a goal in the turn by 2-1.

In the period when competition was fierce with the arrival of Fredy Guarín, Marcos Junior still had few performances to fill his eyes. It was the case of the classic against Flamengo, in which he showed opportunism by scoring one of the Vasco goals in the 4-4 draw at Maracanã.

However, after 27 games (18 of them as a starter) and the three times that he rocked the net in 2019, the feeling was that the midfielder would need to show more to the Cruz-Maltese fans.

The arrival of Abel Braga and the initial uncertainty surrounding Guarín’s future at the club gave Marcos Junior the opportunity to strengthen himself as a starter. However, the midfielder underperformed, especially due to the poor Cruz-Maltino phase.

Of the eight games in which he served as a starter, Marcos Junior was drawn in seven and had an above average performance only in the 1-1 draw with Altos-PI, showing good creative power. But it was on a night when the attack was unstable.

Now under the command of Ramon Menezes, the steering wheel will have to sweat to reinvent itself. Marcos Junior will face fierce competition in his sector, since Andrey has shown service again and Juninho is on the rise. Accuracy will be crucial for the 24-year-old to prove he can make a difference with Vasco’s shirt.

