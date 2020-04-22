In the attacker’s view, Colorado management is very open to the group and everyone is aware of the delicate financial moment

Last Tuesday night, striker Marcos Guilherme participated in the SporTV ‘Pass Exchange’ program and told how the Colorado squad treats the possibility of reducing wages due to the coronavirus pandemic. ‘We are certainly very aware addition, we talk daily. When I arrived at Inter, I heard a lot about the union between management and players. We know that in some clubs this is a little difficult, but what I saw here was a very strong union of players and management, solving problems together. This time it will be no different. We are very open with the leaders and the president. We know the situation in the world and that all teams will suffer from the financial part ‘, analyzed the striker.

It is worth remembering that at the beginning of the week, Internacional announced a series of measures to try to mitigate the loss in the club’s cash, which should stop raising R $ 100 million throughout the season.

Another topic addressed by the athlete was the possibility of not having more concentration to contain expenses.

‘I think it is a matter of custom and trust. We have a not very good reputation here in Brazil, of not sleeping at night, sometimes going out. Nowadays the player is much more professional and more aware of what he can and cannot do. If we don’t take care of ourselves off the pitch, the performance will reflect there. If it is the case of not having the concentration, I think that every player will have the conscience and rest. It is our work, we are exposed to the whole world, ‘he said.

