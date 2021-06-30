Marcos Giron goes to the 30th final of Wimbledon

06/30/2021 at 4:45 PM CEST

Marcos Giron, American, number 66 in the ATP, won in the 64th final of Wimbledon by 6-4, 2-6, 6-2, 0-6 and 6-4 in two hours and fifty minutes to the Finnish tennis player Emil ruusuvuori, number 76 of the ATP. With this result, the winner will be in the 30th finals of Wimbledon.

During the game, the American managed to break his opponent’s serve 4 times, achieved an 84% effectiveness in the first service, committed 5 double faults and took 60% of the service points. As for Ruusuvuori, he managed to break his rival’s serve 5 times, obtained an 85% effectiveness, made 3 double faults and managed to win 64% of his service points.

The next match corresponds to the thirtieth final of the championship and in it Giron and the Polish player will face Hubert hurkacz, number 18 and seeded number 14.

The tournament Wimbledon Individual Masc. It is held on outdoor grass and during the course of it a total of 238 players face each other and the final phase is made up of a total of 128 among those directly classified, those who manage to win in the previous qualifying phase and the guests. Likewise, it takes place between June 21 and July 12 in London.