Marcos Alonso and Emerson, on the Chelsea exit ramp

Daniel Guillen

Chelsea’s left-backs, Marcos Alonso and Emerson, they would be on the exit ramp for next summer, as reported by The Sun. The Spanish and the Brazilian are not from the departure of Thomas Tuchel and his continuity in the team seems complicated. The good poster of both would be a great option to make cash..

Both Marcos Alonso and Emerson They point to Serie A, where both have already played before. Among interested teams would be the Inter of Antonio Conte, who signed them during his time in London. Also Naples or Juventus they would have asked for them, according to the Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Spanish lane has not earned the trust of the German coach, which prioritizes Ben Chilwell in his eleven. The former Fiorentina started the FA Cup final against Leicester, but his participation during the course has not been as expected: he has only played 17 games, 13 of them in the Premier League.

As for the Brazilian, his role at Chelsea has been reduced to third in contention. His participation has been testimonial: he has played 15 games and only two in the Premier League. The ex of the Rome arrived in exchange for 20 million euros and the Roman team itself would be interested in getting it back, already with José Mourinho on the bench.

Chelsea You need to make cash after the large investment made in the last summer market with the hiring of Kai Havertz (€ 71M), Ben Chilwell (€ 56M), Ziyech (€ 40M) and Timo Werner (€ 53M). The blues, who couldn’t beat Brendan Rodgers’ team in the FA Cup, have taken a qualitative leap this season and are seeking the crown of European champion.