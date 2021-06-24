Marco Trungelliti defeats Thiago Seyboth Wild in qualifying qualifying round

06/23/2021

On 06/24/2021 02:31 CEST

Marco Trungelliti, Argentine, number 206 in the ATP, won in the qualifying round of Wimbledon by 6-3, 6 (3) -7 (7) and 7-5 in two hours and twenty-seven minutes to Thiago Seyboth Wild, Brazilian tennis player, number 127 of the ATP. With this result, the winner will be in the next round of Wimbledon.

The Brazilian player managed to break his opponent’s serve on one occasion, while the Argentine tennis player did it 3 times. In addition, the Argentine had a 74% effectiveness in the first service, committed 3 double faults and got 67% of the service points, while his opponent obtained a 75% effectiveness, committed 4 double faults and managed to win the 66 % of service points.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) there is previously a qualification phase in which the players with the lowest ranking face each other to obtain the maximum possible score to enter the official tournament with the rest of the applicants. During this specific phase, a total of 128 tennis players participate. Likewise, it takes place between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass.