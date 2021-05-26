Marco Trungelliti defeats tennis player Evgeny Donskoy in the qualifying round

05/26/2021

On at 22:01 CEST

Marco Trungelliti, Argentine, number 236 in the ATP, fulfilled the predictions by winning in the preliminary qualifying round of Roland-Garros in two hours and thirty-five minutes by 6 (8) -7 (10), 6-2 and 6-3 to Evgeny donskoy, Russian tennis player, number 136 of the ATP. With this result, we will continue to see the player in the next round of Roland-Garros.

During the game, Trungelliti managed to break his rival’s serve 6 times, got 68% on the first serve, did not commit any double faults and took 65% of the service points. As for the Russian, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 3 times and his effectiveness data is 50%, 3 double faults and 53% of points obtained on serve.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) has a preliminary access phase where players with the lowest rankings have to obtain the highest possible points in order to qualify and participate in the official tournament. A total of 128 tennis players participate in this specific stage. In addition, it takes place between May 24 and June 13 on outdoor clay.