Marco Trungelliti defeated tennis player Sebastian Baez in the qualifying round at Roland-Garros

05/25/2021

On 05/26/2021 at 12:01 CEST

Marco Trungelliti, Argentine, number 236 of the ATP, gave the bell by winning in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros by 6-2, 3-6 and 6-4 in one hour and fifty-five minutes to Sebastian baez, Argentine tennis player, number 184 of the ATP. After this result, the winner adds new points to his ranking to participate in the Roland-Garros tournament.

Baez managed to break his rival’s serve 6 times, while Trungelliti managed it 8 times. In addition, Trungelliti had a 62% effectiveness in the first serve, committed 3 double faults and managed to win 53% of the service points, while his opponent had an 83% first serve and no double faults, managing to win 49 % of service points.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.), a qualification phase is previously carried out where the tennis players with the lowest rankings face each other to get into the official tournament against the rest of the rivals. To do this, they must collect as many points as possible. Specifically, a total of 128 players participate in this phase of the competition. Likewise, it is celebrated from May 24 to June 13 on exterior clay.