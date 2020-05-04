Marco Trungelliti He is someone we already know who has no hair on his tongue. The sad reality that tennis players live away from the spotlight, with problems to survive in the jungle of the Challenger and Future circuits, was always the fight of the player born in Santiago del Estero, until the bets crossed his path. The Argentine denounced the approach of the well-known match fixers, in addition to exposing to the TIU the activity that they carried out for months. This earned him the support of many and the dislike, unfortunately, of someone else.

So, before the ATP disability status During this coronavirus crisis, the Argentine has decided not to shut up and speak publicly. It is a behavior that Carlos Gómez Herrera, # 428 in the world, already denounced in our Podcast just a few days ago, in which Marco now delves into some statements collected by La Nación.

“The way in which tennis organizations are handling the situation is poor. The system is quite weak and is leaving out players, coaches or physical trainers, “begins a report by a Trungelliti who is already familiar with this abandonment situation.” In tennis, each time you go down in ranking you have a worse time. Everything that is happening is painful. The 120 in the world, for example, have trouble making ends meet. We are not selling smoke, this is a reality. Right now there is a lot of anger between coaches and players, mainly due to the lack of support. “The Argentine tennis player points to a direction in which ATP and ITF fail miserably: communication with the players. “In tennis there is no information, you do not belong to anything. There is no mental aid or financial aid and the lack of communication is terrifying.”

Likewise, Marco also had words towards Dominic Thiem, who unleashed a wave of comments after confessing that he did not support the Common Aid Fund tennis players from # 250 to # 700 of the ranking due to the lack of professionalism of some players. “There are some players who begin to realize the situation we are in and who do not pay attention to anything, it seems that we do not count even as human beings. This Thiem made it quite clear when stating that he preferred to give the money to other beings humans who deserve him more. In the end each one does with his money what he wants, but to say that tennis does not deserve it when there are boys who work like animals to get to where he is now … it’s pretty ugly, that a referent for many says this type of thing “, emphasized a Trunge visibly upset at the reasoning followed by the number three in the world.

Lastly, Trunge emphasized the nature of the sport to highlight why it is more affected by the pandemic than others: “Tennis is a very individual sport; that is why we are now in this very precarious situation. “The Argentine continues confined to his residence in Andorra, trying to help in all possible measures that give the players a structure more than necessary to overcome this unprecedented stage in history.

