Marco Rubio offers help to BLM to “emigrate to Cuba”

Cuban-born US senator Marco Rubio offered help to "emigrate to Cuba" to the leaders of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement in response to a statement from the anti-racism organization in which he attributed the critical economic situation to the US trade embargo. the island lives.

“My office this list to help the leaders of the Black Lives Matter organization to emigrate to #Cuba“he wrote on his Twitter account.

The statement of the BLM Global Foundation on the situation in Cuba, where since July 11 there have been peaceful protests in the streets that have been repressed by the authorities, has fallen badly among the large Cuban community in South Florida.

This Thursday, in a demonstration in support of the protests, a woman raised a sign with the legend “Cuban Lives Matter”, Cuban lives matter. This is a clear reference to the organization that denounces police violence against African Americans.

However, according to BLM, the protests in Cuba are the consequence of “years of embargo”, a policy that he defines as “inhuman and cruel treatment” on the part of the United States to Cubans, in order to “destabilize the country and undermine the right of Cubans to choose their own government.”

The organization asked US President Joseph Biden to end a measure that is at the “center of the current crisis in Cuba.”

After that, South Florida politicians criticized the statement posted on the organization’s Instagram on Thursday. They also accused BLM of supporting a government that represses people who peacefully exercise their right to freedom of expression.

For its part, the television channel NBC asked BLM to present its arguments. However, the organization responded that its statement is based on its “unequivocal support for Cuba” and on the need to amplify the voices of black Cubans against the oppression suffered by “all actors, including the United States.”

“We unequivocally unite in solidarity with the Cuban people against the repression and violence of invisible internal or external actors,” they said.

Florida Republican Congressman William Gregory Steube also responded Friday to the “garbage” that he said constitutes the BLM statement.

“One communist organization defending another. These people (in Cuba) are waving American flags and protesting against a brutal communist regime that has oppressed them for generations, “he wrote on the networks.