Marco Reus will not go to the Eurocup

Marco Reus, Borussia Dortmund midfielder, will not go to the Eurocup, in a decision he made in common agreement with the German coach Joachim Löw.

Own Reus He communicated his decision through social networks and argued that his body needed time to regenerate.

Reus, who has suffered with injuries throughout his career, has had a great end to the season and was expected to be called up.

The story of Reus With the national team, he is marked by losses and it is especially remembered how he missed the 2014 World Cup, for which he was a permanent starter, due to an injury in the last friendly preparation.