While the Premier does not decide to return to training, LaLiga takes its first steps, Series A studies when to play again and France has already lowered the blind, the Bundesliga is the outpost of the return. Football returns to Germany this Saturday with a Borussia Dortmund-Schalke 04 (15.30, Come on), the hot derby from the Ruhr area, cooled this time by anti-coronavirus measures that force the door closed. That same protocol keeps footballers confined in hotels since Sunday and advises Marco Reus (Dortmund, 1989), captain of his city’s team, to conduct the interview through a questionnaire sent by email, despite the fact that he is still at home , injured.

Question. How do your colleagues lead life in a hotel with no other guests than they?

Answer. Unfortunately, I will miss the first match due to injury, but I will join the team a little later. Anyway, I think we should not make the mistake of complaining about anything now. The league and the clubs are trying everything to save the system. In close coordination with the politicians, they have found a way to make football work again. The basic condition is that the teams are isolated in hotels for a week. Then we can continue with our profession. It would be presumptuous to say something negative about that. We all have to be aware at all times: we still have a critical situation. These are uncertain and distressing times. We want to play football again and for that we have to play by the rules. Actually it is very simple.

P. In Germany there were also limitations on departures for weeks, with effects that you tried to mitigate through the #helpyourhometown initiative (help your city) to which you donated 500,000 euros. What does it consist of?

R. The virus has turned our lives upside down. The entire world has been and continues to be threatened and challenged by this virus. Hundreds of thousands of people have lost their lives. And a vaccine has not yet been found. Many people have had to close their businesses, many have lost their jobs. Some have prayed for their seriously ill relatives in the hospital. With my wife, sister, and my SportsTotal agents, I spent most of my time helping small and medium-sized businesses in my hometown. We launched #helpyourhome town to help those facing bankruptcy or layoff. Can you imagine how the landscape of a city changes when you drive through the streets and all the little hairdressers and kiosks or other small shops that make a city what it is disappear? I love Dortmund for that. I was born in this city and have spent most of my life here. He had to do something for Dortmund.

The south end, with 25,000 spectators, is like an engine that accelerates you, we are going to miss you

P. Will the return of the Bundesliga bring a bit of normality?

R. I don’t think we can talk about normality. Neither should we. When you go shopping, people wear a mask. We will see the Bundesliga without an audience. We hope to save an industry that employs more than 55,000 people. But viewers at home will know in every second that we have not yet defeated the coronavirus and are therefore far from normal. We must not be careless now. We must all follow and listen responsibly to the recommendations of virologists and politicians. It cannot be said more clearly. If with football we can bring a little variety to people’s living rooms, I will be happy.

P. In the Dortmund podcast he said that the birth of his daughter had changed his way of seeing life. As a recent parent, what was it like going back to work?

R. The birth of a child changes all your views (regardless of the coronavirus). All dads know it. I am like any other parent. Our daughter has just turned one year old. He does not understand what is happening in the world. She is happy that her dad is here with her. Scarlett and I are not too scared of the virus, but we have great respect for it. We feed ourselves more consciously. And we do everything important: wear masks, stay home, keep your distance. I know I can trust Borussia Dortmund and I see that all employees and players are responsible. So I am not afraid. So I go to work without feeling uncomfortable.

P. What were the first days like when you were training again?

R. Everything is in the mind. When you understand that it is important to accept certain new rules, it is not difficult. What would be the alternative? If we don’t understand that soccer is different right now, then there is no soccer. For example, we were advised to press the elevator button with our elbow. It is not difficult, just rare. But if it makes contagion less likely, it’s obvious to follow the advice.

P. Have you ever played behind closed doors?

R. My team played behind closed doors in Paris [octavos de Champions contra el PSG, que él se perdió]. At that time there was a lot of ridicule about games behind closed doors. Some German media wrote that it should not be played behind closed doors again. The coronavirus was called corönchen (little crown), and it was said that one should not be afraid of it. I think we have all underestimated this virus for a long time. Now we know that it is important to take it seriously. I also hope scenes like players in the mixed zone will never repeat themselves deliberately coughing in the direction of others with a smile. I have only seen empty stadiums during training before a Champions League match. It will be rare, unusual, but the change is just as difficult for everyone. There is no reason to complain. And although he repeats to me: it is the only opportunity I have now.

Players are not laboratory rats to test

P. What do you think it will be like to play with the empty Yellow Wall?

R. Of course it’s a shame that we have to do without the support of the fans. We are going to need it a lot. Anyone who has ever been on the lawn of the Westfalenstadion knows what forces our fans can unleash. The south end, with 25,000 spectators, is like an engine that accelerates you. We are going to miss them. But I insist: there is no alternative. No one should complain about the conditions in which we are allowed to play. Players are role models for all of society. If we do not responsibly treat the opportunity we have in Germany, we would be stupid. I hope the fans are sensible and watch it from home, and that this football does not provoke large concentrations of fans. That would be irresponsible.

P. Europe will be watching the Bundesliga, something like the great experiment in new football.

R. I don’t like the word “experiment”. Players are not laboratory rats to test with. But I know what it means. We are the first to start professional soccer in Europe. Probably the whole world will be seeing how it works. That shows the great responsibility we have. Each player must be an example. The pressure is already enormous. The Bundesliga restart will probably receive the same attention as the major finals.

P. What is your main feeling: fear, responsibility or do you want to play as soon as possible?

R. With Dortmund we are four points from Bayern. We still have to play against them. I want to win the championship with Dortmund. And this year there is still a real possibility, despite all the difficulties. We can squeeze Bayern with a victory in two weeks. Then it would get very exciting. I want to play again at last. I have a great nostalgia for soccer.

