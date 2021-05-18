Marco Reus resigns from the Eurocup

05/18/2021 at 9:05 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

Bad news for the German national team. Borussia Dortmund midfielder Marco Reus has announced that he will not be available for the European Championship. The German midfielder has had a sensational season, recording 10 goals and 14 assists, but his previous bad experience with injuries has caused him to choose caution.

Marco Reus has decided to announce his decision through social networks, specifically in an Instagram post. “After a complicated, exhausting and ultimately successful season, thank God, I decided, together with the national coach, not to go to the Eurocup.. This decision was very difficult for me because I am always full of pride when I am allowed to perform for my country. “

The final decision of the Germanic midfielder was based on prudence. After a demanding season in which he has played 48 games, Reus has considered that playing the continental tournament could lead to a new long-term injury. “After a very intense year for me personally and achieving my goals at BVB, I have made the decision to give my body time to recover. I will take advantage of the break to be able to start the new season optimally.”

Finally, he closed the statement wishing the Mannschaft the best. “I wish Low and the team all the best for the Euro, I will cheer as a fan and keep my fingers crossed.”

His presence in the national team, weighed down by injuries

Unfortunately, this is not the first major national team tournament that Marco Reus is unable to attend. Since his first call-up in October 2011, the Borussia Dortmund captain has only been able to participate in Euro 2012 and the 2018 World Cup.

Especially painful was the injury that deprived him of the 2014 World Cup, since it was one of Reus’ best seasons on an individual level. On June 7, in a friendly between Germany and Armenia, the midfielder suffered a partial tear of one of the ligaments in his left ankle, which meant that he was left at the gates of the big event.