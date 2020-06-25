Sunday April 20 Marco Moreno and the company IWRG they performed the function in the Naucalpan Arena where the first part of the Rey de Reyes Tournament was held, this function was carried out behind closed doors but hygiene measures were also taken to minimize the risk of some contagion from the pandemic, but the Box and Fight Commission of the State of Mexico issued a statement indicating that the developer was suspended indefinitely for performing this function.

License Reactivation

One week after the statement of the Commission of the State of Mexico, the IWRG company informed through its social networks that it has already started communication to clarify the situation and expose the points of both parties, for which a conditional 6-month license was granted, which means that if it incurs any violation of the regulation or to the Commission, the license as an Active Promoter will be permanently canceled.

Activities suspended until further notice

The fighting activities in the Naucalpan Arena cannot be carried out even behind closed doors unless the quarantine light changes from red to orange at least and it will be possible to access the public when it changes to green and with its hygiene and surely with a controlled audience capacity.

The return of activities behind closed doors will be taking up the King of the Ring Tournament in its second phase and where the 2nd semifinalist will face who will face the Japanese Shun Skywalker who won the first part of the tournament.

It is also important to note that the elements that participated in the first part of the King of the Ring will not be sanctioned, as long as they do not participate in any other function before the state authorities allow closed-door sporting events.

