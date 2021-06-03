Marco Mares: Yano – Music News

Another 100% real story not fake, you hold on, hold on, hold on, fight for the love of your life, or the one you think is the love of your life, and it turns out that one day you get up and say. No more! Marco Mares tells us about this in his new single entitled Yano! We tell you all the details here in Music News!

No longer, why do we say that the one you think is the love of your life? Because it is real, let me tell you that the love of your life is not going to make you suffer, the person who really loves you with all his soul, will not make you suffer, will not make you feel that love is difficult, will not make you feel that Loving you is complicated, or that you are complicated, it is obvious that problems always arise, but the person who, instead of letting go of you, decides to sit down with you to solve each of the problems they have, because of the love they feel. The person who is really willing to love you, that person will be the love of your life, so please stop idealizing mediocre loves, you deserve more!

That said, Marco Mares tells you this in a more subtle and precious way in his new song titled, Yano!

The song premiered on May 28 and has been a success! It no longer has almost 15 thousand reproductions in its official video clip.

