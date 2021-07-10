Marco Fabian near the Flock; reveals close-ups

Marco Fabián de la Mora, youth squad of the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara, revealed in an interview for the TUDN Podcast, En tus Zapatos, that he has approaches with the Rojjiblanco team to join the team of Víctor Manuel Vucetich for the Apertura 2021.

Although he did not make his future clear, he did comment that there is a possibility that his return will occur, although nothing is certain yet.

“I’m going to leave it on hold because there is still no ‘no’ or ‘yes’, we are there waiting so there is a possibility, I do not know if it is now and if it does not arrive now, I hope it will arrive later because I would like to fulfill that dream , but there are approaches “. The former Juárez FC player confessed.

The 31-year-old Mexican midfielder did not have a good time in Juárez, where he played 24 games and was unable to open his scoring account.

“They believe the press a lot … If I had a dream, and I will not stop saying it, it would be to wear the Chivas shirt again, but if it will depend on me believe me that I would already have it on. Marquitos revealed.

