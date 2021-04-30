Marco Fabián and Kristel Fabre shout their love story to the world

There are love stories so special that they become incredible. That of Marco Fabian, Mexican national team, and the singer Kristel Fabre is one of them; Well, years ago, before being arrowed by Cupid, they had been together in the same place and even shared a best friend, but they did not know or know anything about each other.

Their lives were thousands of miles apart. While he was in Europe, she continued with her life in Mexico. But fate had prepared that they coincide at the best moment to start a courtship that, for six months, has delighted them.

© CourtesyMarco Fabián spoke like never before about his personal life

Today, fuller than ever, Marco Fabián shares exclusively with HI! USES, and for the first time, details of his personal life, to shout to the whole world how perfect his relationship with Kristel, his girlfriend and “the love of his life” is.

After so long in Europe you returned to Mexico to find love.

“Yes! I think it is time to show this side to the world. I had kept it private, because this part of my life has always been in the light of people, especially because of the profession in which I am and the situations that I have lived ”.

“And yes, I was a little more than seven years outside of Mexico, hanging around the world. I spent many years in Europe, in Germany, then in Turkey, in New York, in the United States, in Qatar and well, I return to my country very happy, happy and with something totally unexpected. But I am one of the people who believes that everything is written ”.

“I trust a lot in God, in God’s plans and I believe that there comes a moment in my life of fullness, maturity and happiness. I have already said it for sure: Kristel Fabre is the love of my life ”.

How did they meet?

“We already knew each other by chance a few years ago, but the reality is that we had not had the time to live together. I was on the other side of the world. It was something very casual at a dinner where we hardly exchanged words, but we already knew that we were in each other’s life ”.

“It was through my best friend who is also his best friend. He introduces us, we are going on a trip together, we get to know each other and I think that when you click with a person from the first moment is when you know that there is your future in love ”.

“It has been something fast and at the same time slow. The days flew by, but I think we have lived together too much and each day I have realized and confirmed more that I have found the love of my life. I have always said that we come into the world to be happy, to seek our happiness and I think the most important thing is when you share it with someone. We just turned six months old ”.

© Courtesy Kristel Fabre and Marco Fabián have the same best friend, but they did not know each other

What a nice coincidence!

“That’s right, I have had a very good relationship with him for years, he’s one of my best friends, we’ve gone on a trip together, and it turns out that Kristel is also his best friend. For one thing or another we had not been able to meet and he presents us on this trip ”.

“We both agree on many things. We are in the same situation, with the same maturity, in the same fullness, in a very beautiful moment of our lives. That connection speaks for itself in all matters. “