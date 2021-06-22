Marco Fabián and Kristel Fabre are engaged

From the first moment that Marco Fabián and Kristel Fabre met, they knew that theirs would be something special. The couple that a few months ago shouted their love to the world through HI! USES , chat with us again to tell us the good news: They are engaged! The perfect finishing touch for a beautiful love story that destiny had prepared for them.

The Mexican national team and the singer met in an ‘official’ way last year at a dinner that was the ideal setting for Cupido’s crush. They both shared a best friend who had made them be in the same place years ago without them knowing about each other. And just days after that meeting, they were already on their first trip together from which they returned very much in love.

© Marco Fabián and Kristel Fabre Marco Fabián and Kristel Fabre got engaged in Dubai

It was on a recent trip to Dubai that Marco Fabian planned everything to ask the great question of the love of his life. She said yes! And now they plan together the great wedding with which they will seal their love.

Congratulations on your engagement, great news for the perfect love story. How was the marriage proposal?

Kristel: “Thanks! Well, he organized a show like a Disney story. I always annoy him that he’s my Aladdin because he did it in the desert, in Dubai. We went on vacation to a spectacular place. Later he told me that two months before he organized it and it was a literal story. Amazing!”.

Marco Fabian: “It was something very beautiful, a very beautiful experience that we have for a lifetime. I have always told him that every moment that we live is important, it is very nice to remember it for a lifetime. I think a marriage proposal has to be special and the truth is that there was no better time or opportunity to give her the ring than on the trip. Take advantage of giving it to him in a country like Dubai, in an adventure like the one we had ”.

“Around there I gave some ideas to people who helped me do everything there and it was something very nice, riding a camel, and at the end with the proposal with the sunset at sunset.”

Kristel: “It was after taking a ride with a camel named Jackie Chan. It is our relationship pet. The truth was spectacular.

Marco, tell us more about the plan you had for this special trip

“Well, as you well know, I have few vacations and we take advantage and balance the days off. It was a place we wanted to go ”.

“The pandemic also had a lot to do with it, that thank God everything is returning to normal, but you still can’t travel to many places, and in the end we decided on something spectacular like Dubai.

“I already had in mind that I wanted to propose to her. At first, to be honest, I didn’t know where I was going to give him the ring or how it was going to be, and from the moment we decided to go to Dubai, that’s where I start aaaa talking to people there, to schedule everything to deliver it there. But hey, the decision to ask her to marry him was from before ”.

Kristel, how did you feel? Did you suspect something?

“We were both very nervous and it’s so much emotion that you don’t even remember right now. We were in black out because of all the emotion we felt ”.

Who else knew about the proposal? Any family member or friend?

“The truth is that very few people. It was something that I wanted to keep. I am a person who likes to do things well. I really like surprises, to cheer her up. I was hesitant to tell anyone, especially his family. I get along very well with my mother-in-law, with her sister and I didn’t know whether to support myself with them and tell them beforehand. But I also thought that it would be very nice to break the news to both of you ”.

“They knew two or three people. My first cousin who knows Kris very well. She and a friend knew because they helped me know the finger size number for the ring. My mother also knew about my family. I saw her just before leaving for the trip. From there on out, no one else ”.

Kristel, you didn’t suspect anything?

“Not! He did know that I wanted to marry him. Really, it had never crossed my mind … when you know, you know! The most cheesy, everyone says it. Only, as everything was very fast … Fast in the public sense, because, as you know, we had our relationship for months and we did not make it public “.

“There were times when I did get a little excited. It looked like the perfect situation in Dubai, but no. We have been seven months, maybe it is not yet the time and I was thinking ‘Kristel, calm down’. So I did not suspect, not even that spectacular fairy tale day for the same reason, because I thought it was too early.

© Marco Fabián and Kristel Fabre He said yes! The singer did not suspect anything about the big question her boyfriend would ask her