The Italian tennis player Marco Cecchinato He was the guest today of a new edition of Behind The Racquet, where he confessed how his beginnings in the world of tennis were and how badly he had it at certain times, even thinking about quitting tennis. In addition, he recognizes that the fact of knowing his partner helped him in the mood to find his best tennis as a professional player.

His beginnings in the world of tennis: “When I was seventeen I was at a crossroads. I had to think about whether I wanted to continue living and training in Palermo or going somewhere else to find new goals and motivations. I decided to move to Caldaro, a city in northern Italy and where I managed to train with My coach Massimo Sartori and a young Andreas Seppi. That was the beginning of my professional stage. The first months were very hard. Caldaro is a small town very close to the Italian Alps. It was cold and it rained a lot and the vast majority of people They spoke German and were quite peculiar in character. The change of cities was very abrupt and the fact that I was able to be in a new city without my parents and without my friends was very hard, but I think it was very good for me to take that step. He created professionally and I learned a lot from that experience, supported by Seppi, from whom I learned a lot. For me, more than a partner, he is a friend and an example to follow. “

He thought about quitting tennis: “In Caldaro I never felt at home. It was like I was in a totally different country and that was a real shock for me. During my free time when I was alone, I called crying to my mother on the phone. Other times I went to bed, looked the ceiling and I fell asleep. Quitting tennis was never really a concrete thought, but it occurred to me several times to say stop it and quit everything, but my love for tennis prevailed above all. My coach Sartori always believed in me and it gave me hope that I could reach the elite if I wanted to. I did it and I couldn’t be happier. People think that tennis players are a bit psychopathic, but what nobody knows is that we changed the moods in question of weeks. One day you are sad about a bad result and the other day you are happy. “

Meeting her partner coincided with her best tennis moment: “Meeting my girlfriend Peki changed my life. It coincided that starting with her was when I reached the turning point in my tennis career. That was when I started to win and move up the leaderboard. Peki is the mother of two children, with a stable job and to keep up with him I had to grow up fast. I can say that I have matured a lot as a person and I owe everything to her. This feeling has helped me a lot in many games in recent years, since when the things are not going as you would like, if you do not have such a mindset it can be a real ordeal. “

