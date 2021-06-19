Marco Bueno would be a new player for the Guatemalan Communications team

Mexican footballer Marco Bueno would be a new player for Comunicaciones de de la Guatemala League, after arriving from the team East Oil of Bolivian soccer, seeking to make a mark in that country.

According to different media in Mexico, the world champion Mexican striker with in the U-17 with Raúl Gutiérrez in 2011 would be signing with the Chapin team for the next campaign.

Marco Bueno was considered one of the most promising players in Liga MX, but he failed to take that big step and ended up playing in second-rate leagues in Europe and in Bolivian soccer with Oriente Petrolero.

This striker who has worn the shirt of Pachuca, Chivas, León, Toluca and Monterrey in the MX League, joins the Mexican Carlos “Gullit” Peña in signing for Guatemalan football,

