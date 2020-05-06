Marco Belinelli He has offered statements that can be interpreted with optimism in many European teams. The 34-year-old Italian player has reaffirmed his priority by continuing in the NBA and add a new ring to the one he already won in 2014 with the Spurs, but he also does not rule out the possibility of leaving the American league and joining a European team, possibly from his country, to live the last years of his professional career.

