BRASÍLIA – Minister Marco Aurélio, of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), voted, this Thursday, 23, to maintain labor alterations foreseen in the Provisional Measure (MP) that authorizes employers to adopt exceptional measures due to the state of public calamity resulting of the new coronavirus crisis. After the minister’s statement, the trial was suspended.

The magistrate had previously denied injunctions requested in lawsuits filed by political parties and class entities. This Thursday, the STF began the trial that may or may not endorse Marco Aurélio’s first decision.

Among the changes allowed by MP 927, are anticipating vacations and holidays and postponing the payment of FGTS from March, April and May to the second semester. The rule issued by President Jair Bolsonaro also authorizes individual agreements between employers and employees to preserve employment contracts to override collective agreements.

In the assessment of Minister Marco Aurélio, the MP does not violate the federal Constitution. Seven direct actions of unconstitutionality that deal with the matter were included for joint judgment. With the suspension of the trial, the rule remains valid. Supreme Court ministers will resume analysis at next Wednesday’s session.

The MP is controversial since its conception. President Jair Bolsonaro even retreated on one of the most criticized points of the rule, which would make it possible to suspend the employment contract for up to four months without any compensation to employees. This item has been revoked.

The government then issued a new MP, 936, which allows the reduction of hours and wages and the temporary suspension of contracts, but with a counterpart paid by the Union to the affected employees. The STF also endorsed individual negotiations between employers and employees to apply these modalities.

