Mexico City.- On the occasion of the celebration of Mother’s Day, the Mexican singer Marco Antonio Solís ‘El Buki’decided to offer a virtual serenade for 100 lucky moms.

Due to quarantine by coronavirus (Covid-19), the celebration of Mother’s Day, will be completely different because, being in confinement, mothers must commemorate their day from House.

However, ‘El Buki’ wanted to do something different, because through his social networks he announced that he will give a virtual serenade to 100 lucky moms.

The selection of these women will be done through a contest; Through his Twitter account, the singer summoned his followers to make a video where they explain what it is best of being a mom.

In case the children want to participate so that their mother wins, they must record a video where they tell what makes their mother the best mom in the world. world.

Said video will be published on Instagram, labeling the singer and the winners will be announced next May 8.

My dear sisters, do not forget to participate to win an unbeatable night of serenade with your server ”, you can read on Twitter.

It should be noted that this is not the only dynamic, since in Instagram, Marco Antonio proposed another where he asks that 3 more people be tagged in a publication and that they send to their email a video of a maximum of one minute singing a stanza or chorus of the song that most falls in love with him.

This unique and very special event on such an emblematic date will be a space where 100 moms will be able to be live in a serenade that I will be giving to them remotely ”, you can read on Instagram.

The lucky winners will be awarded a virtual live serenade next May 9.

