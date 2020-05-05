Moms from all over the world will be able to enjoy a loving serenade by the legendary interpreter, and some will have a unique interaction with him thanks to technology

Marco Antonio Solís “The Buki”

Marco Antonio Solis, the iconic Mexican singer-songwriter and international star, will reach millions of homes around the world on Saturday May 9 through a special presentation on his official YouTube channel, with which he will celebrate the Mother’s day.

‘Serenade to the MOST in-singing Mothers’ is the name of the event with which it intends to transmit a warm hug in these difficult times, taking advantage of the tools that technology allows, where “El Buki” will delight his fans with some of his greatest successes like never before heard.

During this incredible broadcast, some moms from different countries will have a great opportunity to interact with the interpreter, and in this way share not only their music but also an emotional and unforgettable moment.

Thanks to this online celebration, Marco Antonio Solis She will lend her voice to honor and bring joy to all her followers, and to demonstrate that, despite the distance, the love for these great women knows no borders and less on such an important date as it is the Mother’s day.

The Mexican idol wishes to thank all the mothers for their work and dedication as best to know how to do it, singing, that is why, through his official Instagram account, he summoned moms from all over the world to participate in this special event, in the one who 100 of them They will be able to interact live during the serenade that will take place remotely.

How can you participate?

Enter https://www.instagram.com/marcoantoniosolis_oficial/ and tag 3 friends in the publication of the dynamic.

Send a video of MAXIMUM 1 minute singing a stanza or the chorus of the song that most makes you fall in love with ‘MAS’ to the email digital@marcoantoniosolis.com along with a message that summarizes what is the best thing about being a mom or what makes your mom the most Special, in case of being a son who nominates his mother to participate. Is VERY IMPORTANT that you put from which country you are writing.

The names of the lucky moms will be released on May 8 along with instructions to remotely join the serenade on May 9.

Remember that 100 moms from different parts of the world will be chosen to be part of this magical event. You can be one of them! Good luck!

