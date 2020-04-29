Your browser does not support iframes.

Marco Antonio Solis He published an album with two photographs on his official Instagram account where he was seen as almost never, with very few clothes and in a completely relaxed pose.

In the midst of quarantine due to the outbreak in the world due to the current health contingency, the singer better known as “El Buki” caused a furor on social networks by sharing a pair of images in which he showed off his shirtless body, with a towel , cell phone in hand and showing legs.

Apparently, social confinement has caused various celebrities to show more of their day to day, thus clearing the doubts of their followers about how they live the period of social isolation or what their activities are during this contingency.

For this reason, the singer-songwriter could not be oblivious to the trend that actors, singers and other celebrities from the world of entertainment, sports and even politics have joined.

Lying on a bunk where you can see the grass in a garden in the background, the 60-year-old Mexican surveyed the 2.2 million followers he has on the social network and wrote, “With glasses or without glasses.”

“El Buki” wanted to know what his fans think about how he looked better, with or without sunglasses. As expected, the post quickly got a lot of likes and so far it has already exceeded 77,000 likes.

The interpreter of hits like “If you had not left”, “Where will my spring be” and “How did I fall in love with you” added some very important hashtags, which show his attitude in these difficult moments that the world is going through, such as ” more united than ever »,« I stay at home »and« relax ».

Marco Antonio Solis had the detail of giving his photographer the credit he deserves, since it is his wife, Cristy Solís.

In the sexy publication of Marco Antonio came a shower of praise, but the one that caught the most attention was that of the love of his life, who commented, “In both ways, my love. For the record, I want photos just the same ».

Also a famous one who joined the messages for «El Buki» was the grupera Ana Barbara, who took the opportunity to send greetings to his friend and colleague, “Tight hug to the family, dear friend!” and the television presenter specialized in the Mexican regional sphere Chicuela, who let him know his feelings with a brief, “Woooooow.”

Two months ago, the wife of “El Buki” turned her birthday and amazed her physique. The woman who stole the heart of the Mexican has a beauty that has captivated the singer for more than two decades.

Cristy Solís has undoubtedly become one of the favorite women on social networks, where her impressive physique is praised by Internet users. On February 24, the Cuban model celebrated her birthday, and shared an image through her Instagram account in which she shows how well she remains at her age.

The interpreter’s wife took advantage of the moment to share with her fans how blessed she feels to be able to celebrate another year of life.

«Today, February 24, I celebrate the year of God, my family and my friends and friends. Blessed life because it gives me one more year. I thank my God because he has allowed me to travel unexpected paths », wrote the mother of two in an extensive writing where she also made a special mention of the singer.

«Thank you, my accomplice for more than 2 decades, @marcoantoniosolis_oficial. For being my balance and part of my follies », he wrote.

In 1992, the famous Latin music singer-songwriter met Cristian during the recording of a video, and since then the couple has not separated. At that time, Salas, who is of Cuban origin, worked as a model, while the interpreter was married to the Mexican actress and singer. Beatriz Adriana.

Adriana petitioned Solís for a divorce in 1993, and on December 16 the singer and the model said yes.

Last December, the couple who share two daughters in common, Marla and Alison, He celebrated 26 years of marriage, so the artist had a nice detail when opening his heart and dedicating an emotional message to his wife in a public way.

The singer wrote on social media a text dedicated to his life partner. In it, he ensures that “true love does exist.”

«A day like today 26 years ago we decided to share the path for the rest of our lives, side by side and it has been an adventure full of wonderful landscapes, but also many in black and white that we have had to color ourselves with the paint of love and the brush of will ”, wrote Solís on his Instagram account.

