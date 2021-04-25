Marco Antonio Rodríguez assures that Tigres before the Ferretti era was an ordinary team

Marco Antonio Rodriguez, a former professional whistler and current TUDN analyst, lashed out at the Tigres de la UANL, following speculation of the departure of Ricardo Ferretti from the banuillo at the end of this Guardians Tournament 2021.

Read also: Tigres UANL: Miguel Herrera breaks the silence and talks about his possible arrival

Before Ricardo Ferretti, Tigres was an ordinary team, one more in Mexican soccer “, were the accurate words of Marco Antonio Rodríguez.

The former referee spoke on the TUDN program ‘Line of Four’, where he assured that the Tigres team was a club in the MX League before the arrival of Ricardo “Tuca ‘” Ferretti, for which he is owed acknowledge the work done in Monterrey.

Also read: Analy Bazán shows off her attributes lying between the sheets

Marco Antonio Rodríguez also made it clear that the University should not be underestimated, since they have players of a high quality that can surprise any team as they have already shown in the past.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content