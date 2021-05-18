Marco Antonio Regil cries when announcing the death of his puppy – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between lines

Marco Antonio Regil, television host and fervent activist for the environment and animal protection, burst into tears when he shared with his followers that he was going through a hard time: his puppy Bernie – with whom he was inseparable – died. The famous one told the reason for his departure and explained that his death was sudden. In the middle of the tears, he made a live broadcast to express the pain he felt for the loss of his friend he adopted from the street.

It was during a live broadcast where Marco Antonio Regil told that his puppy Bernie died. And it is that for a few months, the driver had revealed that his faithful friend had undergone an operation for a heart condition, a fact that left him weak.

“Friends how are you? Something just happened that… I didn’t expect it to happen today. ‘Bernie’ just died … it was probably a heart attack, “he explained.

In the middle of crying, Marco Antonio Regil added that one of his friends took his puppy to the park for a walk and suddenly he died.

“He called me desperate, ‘come down.’ He was walking and he went into cardiac arrest. We tried to revive him, we massaged his heart … the boy ‘Bernie’ left us. We are very sad ”, explained Marco Antonio Regil.

