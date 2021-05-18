Marco Antonio Regil cries when announcing the death of his puppy – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between lines

Entertainment

Marco Antonio Regil, television host and fervent activist for the environment and animal protection, burst into tears when he shared with his followers that he was going through a hard time: his puppy Bernie – with whom he was inseparable – died. The famous one told the reason for his departure and explained that his death was sudden. In the middle of the tears, he made a live broadcast to express the pain he felt for the loss of his friend he adopted from the street.

It was during a live broadcast where Marco Antonio Regil told that his puppy Bernie died. And it is that for a few months, the driver had revealed that his faithful friend had undergone an operation for a heart condition, a fact that left him weak.

“Friends how are you? Something just happened that… I didn’t expect it to happen today. ‘Bernie’ just died … it was probably a heart attack, “he explained.

In the middle of crying, Marco Antonio Regil added that one of his friends took his puppy to the park for a walk and suddenly he died.

“He called me desperate, ‘come down.’ He was walking and he went into cardiac arrest. We tried to revive him, we massaged his heart … the boy ‘Bernie’ left us. We are very sad ”, explained Marco Antonio Regil.

Information of Millennium