Marco Antonio Barrera joins the fashion of exhibitions against Jesús Soto Karass

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

It seems that the displays of the ancient champions and myths of boxing are here to stay. In recent times, we have seen Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather, Roy Jones Jr or, already planned, others like Oscar de la Hoya.

The world champion in multiple weights and organisms Marco Antonio Barrera (67-7, 44 KO) plans, at 47, to return to the ring in several of them, and the first is planned for today Friday. It will be against Jesus Soto Karass (29-13-4, 18 KO), who, at 38, has much more recent his journey in professional boxing (he retired in 2018). In case nothing strange or negative happens, Barrera has already announced his idea to face Erik Morales in mid-July, recalling one of the biggest rivalries in world boxing in recent decades.

Tonight’s fight will be six two-minute rounds in Pico Rivera, California. Other professional boxing matches sanctioned by the relevant commissions will be seen at the event, with some interesting names such as the young lightweight Angel Rodriguez (8-0, 5 KO), resident in the town where the gala is held.

The event can be followed at dawn from Friday to Saturday in Spain through FITE TV in the pay-per-view mode, at about 10.70 euros to change. It will start at 3:00 and can be booked here.