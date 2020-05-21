Presenter posted a video on his Instagram account in which he explained the case and said he will soon return home

Presenter Marcio Garcia posted a video on his Instagram account on Wednesday, 20, in which he revealed that he had suffered a domestic accident. He had to go through a surgery, but stressed that he is well and should soon be released to return home.

Photo: Instagram / @oficialmarciogarcia / Estadão

“I got scared, silly. I went to push a table with my arm outstretched and I had a total rupture of the biceps tendon,” said Marcio. The presenter pointed out that he did a test for the new coronavirus and the result was negative, and asked the fans not to be worried.

Marcio was taken to Clínica São Vicente, in Gávea, Rio de Janeiro, and underwent surgery. “I have already had the surgery, I already have the sling, I am in great company. We will be back in our quarantine in a little while,” he said in his hospital room. His wife, Andréa Santa Rosa, is keeping her husband company.

“I miss the mess, the dog, the kids, we will be back home soon. Big kiss for you to be well, I already send news from our little house”, he concluded. Marcio is quarantined with his wife and children, and according to his advisory there is still no information on when he will be released to return home.

