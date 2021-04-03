Marchena inters Bayern – Supersport

Carlos Marchena’s work is not going unnoticed by the greats of Europe. The former Valencian player occupies the position of liaison between the highest teams in the lower categories of Sevilla FC and is achieving football recognition for his work with good results. So much so that Marchena has on the table an offer to leave Spain to one of the most important quarries on the continent.

Bayern Munich has made a multi-year offer to Marchena according to MARCA. The Bavarians need to give another air to their subsidiary and other training teams in this new financial need for clubs to avoid large outlays for veteran players. That is why they want Marchena’s work in the Bayern sports city to have the same result as in Seville.