Marchamalo receives Calvo Sotelo Puertollano on the second day

04/10/2021 at 6:24 PM CEST

The Calvo Sotelo Puertollano visit this Sunday to La Solana to measure yourself with Marchamalo in his second round of the Second Phase of Third Division, which will begin at 18:00.

The Marchamalo He wants to rediscover the victory in the match corresponding to the second day after suffering a defeat against him Quintanar del Rey in the previous match by a result of 2-1.

For his part, Calvo Sotelo Puertollano achieved a tie to one against Toledo, adding a point in the last game played in the competition, so that he comes to the game with the illusion of recovering points that were left behind.

In their last clashes at the stadium of Marchamalo, the numbers show a defeat in favor of the local team. The last match they played on Marchamalo and the Calvo Sotelo Puertollano in this competition was in April 2019 and ended with a result of 0-2 favorable to the Calvo Sotelo Puertollano.

Currently, the teams are tied at 45 points in the classification of the Second Phase of the Third Division, so this match could change their places in the table. The home team is third, while the away team is currently in first place.