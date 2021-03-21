March Madness 2021: Cade Cunningham and the 10 NBA Draft Prospects to Watch in March Madness

NCAA Basketball Tournament Starts Thursday. The First four gives the starting signal to 67 games in 19 days that, due to the pandemic, will be held in a ‘bubble’ around Indianapolis.

In addition to the excitement of March Madness, the ‘if you win, you advance; if you lose, you go home ‘, the tournament has historically served for players to improve their prospects for the NBA with their performances. The examples are many: Dwyane Wade with its historic triple double, Stephen Curry became ‘the boy-faced killer’ for Davidson in 2008, Kemba walker made history in 2011, not forgetting the game that changed the history of basketball, the Historical duel between Magic Johnson and Larry Bird in 1979.

Who are the 10 prospects to watch in the 2021 issue of March Madness? Here the we present.

The favorite for pick # 1. A 2 meter high perimeter that is being compared to Paul George and Jayson Tatum. It tends to start slowly in the first halves and explode in the second. He averages 20.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists. Try to carry the Cowboys on their backs in a region with one of the favorites, Illinois.

The Zags have long since stopped being a Cinderella. The small school in the Northwest is already a powerhouse in college football, and Suggs, a five-star prospect coming out of high school, led the best generation of recruits. He is the one who pulls the strings, with 14.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. They compare him to Chauncey Billups because you won’t be surprised by his athleticism, but by his intelligence and versatility.

The tall but lean pvot of the Trojans is a modern center with the ability to shoot from a distance. They compare him to Chris Bosh. His averages are 16.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 3 blocks.

In the modern NBA, being a ‘twinner’, a combination of forward and power forward, is prized, and Barnes has those traits. He averages 11 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He has something of Draymond Green in his game.

Immediate offense for one of the fastest-paced teams in the NCAA. He averages 17.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

The rookie is not even 19 years old and that has been noticed in a somewhat inconsistent season, destroying Kentucky with 27 points and then scoring less than 10 against other SEC teams. His athletic profile is what he calls Scouts, bearing some resemblance to Zach LeVine.

‘The Mask Mamba’. You will be identified because you have to wear face protection after a fracture. He is the player the Illini turns to when push comes to shove. He averages 20.7 points, 6.3 bounces and 5.3 assists.

The Huskies scorer is instant offense. He had seven games of 20 points or more this season, with 40 against Creigton, a 5 seed in the tournament. They compare him to Jazz’s sixth man, Jordan Clarkson

His averages (8.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 0.6 assists) won’t jump the page, but his defense and athleticism (it’s a show with the dunks) is what calls the scouts the most and if he develops a three-point shot, he will have a long career.

The leading scorer for the tournament’s # 1 seed overall. If you want a sniper, look no further. Average 19.2 points and 4.9 rebounds