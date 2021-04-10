March inflation in Brazil “corroborates” rate hike of 75 points in May: Central Bank chief

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, Apr 9 (Reuters) – Brazil’s latest inflation data, showing a 6.1% rise in prices in March, “corroborates” the central bank’s view that interest rates should rise another 75 points. basics at its next meeting in May, the bank’s chief Roberto Campos Neto said on Friday.

Figures from Friday showed that annual inflation in March rose above 6% for the first time since December 2016, not only well above the central bank’s end-of-year target of 3.75%, but also above the 5.25%, the upper limit of your target range.

In an online debate organized by XP Investimentos and InfoMoney, Campos Neto said the figures support recent communications from policy makers that last month’s historic 75 basis point rate hike, to 2.75%, will be repeated. probably in May.

“Unless something very different happens, we think we are – and today’s figure corroborates this – before another (rise) of 75 basis points,” Campos Neto said.

“Today, with the variables that we have, unless something extraordinary happens, we believe that we can stick to what was decided and what was communicated,” he said.

Campos Neto repeated his view that much of the current spike in inflation is due to temporary factors. The March report showed that fuel and energy costs accounted for four-fifths of the month-on-month rise.

He also repeated his view that anticipating rate hikes means that in the end they will not have to raise them as much, and that a partial normalization of monetary policy means that there is no rush to bring interest rates to neutral levels.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever. Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)