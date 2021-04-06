March 2021 the best March of the last five years with more than 22 thousand new cars sold

According to Fenalco, car sales in Colombia they arrived last month at the same levels from 2015, a time in which more than 24 thousand cars were sold during March and since then there has not been a bonanza like the one recorded at the end of March 2021.

They were almost 23 thousand new vehicles those that were marketed in Colombia last March in a growth of 13.6 percent compared to 2019, since the comparison with the same period of the previous year was blurred by the effects of the pandemic when the showcases were already closed during the strict quarantine.

Top 5 of the brands that sold the most in the month

According to the same registration data that Fenalco takes from the Single National Traffic Registry, RUNT, it is also sold 60,371 motorcycles new with a growth of 21.9%, compared to March 2019.

Is frank recovery It is also reflected in the accumulated of the first three months of the year, the result of records is of 56,889 vehicles and 159,540 motorcycles with an increase of 4.3% in vehicles and 8.7% in motorcycles, compared to the same period of the 2019.

Top 5 of the brands that sold the most in the first quarter of 2021

Top 5 of the best-selling cars in the month

Although there were no major changes in brands either in the month or in the year, since the same order is maintained in the first quarter, something different happens with the best-selling cars since there was a change in the leadership of the month and the year.

In a rare event, a truck once again became the best-selling vehicle in the country both in the month and so far this year.

Top 5 of the best-selling cars in March 2021

The Mazda CX-30 had an incredible performance in March when almost 1,500 units were registered, which immediately catapulted it to the first place of the month, above the Chevrolet Onix and Kia Picanto.

His momentum caught up with him to reach the first place in the year, because by just over 100 units it surpassed the Chevrolet onix and took the crown as the best-selling car in Colombia by achieving 2,874 CX-30 trucks sold.

Adjacent to this news, it should be noted that the Renault duster it did not appear in the Top 5 of any of the registries, neither the monthly nor the annual one.

Top 5 of the best-selling cars in the first quarter 2021

DATA

The 209% enrollment increase for ecological vehicles, hybrid and electric, in March 2021, compared to March 2020. In the first trimester, growth is more than 163 percent.

The hybrids they continue to command with a growth of 326% in the month of March as 908 units were sold. And in the year there are 2,406 with a growth of more than 200%.

The electrical they fell more than 18% in March as only 90 units were sold. In the year they went well, with a growth of 40% since 333 units were accumulated in the first quarter of 2021.