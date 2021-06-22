Marcelo Tomás Barrios Vera wins in the Wimbledon qualifying qualifying round

06/22/2021

On at 18:15 CEST

Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera, Chilean, number 232 in the ATP, won in the qualifying round of Wimbledon in two hours by 7 (7) -6 (2) and 7 (7) -6 (5) the American tennis player Mitchell krueger, number 193 of the ATP. With this result, we will continue to see the player in the next round of Wimbledon.

Krueger managed to break his opponent’s serve twice, while the Chilean did it twice as well. Likewise, Barrios Vera had a 65% effectiveness in the first service, committed 2 double faults and got 67% of the service points, while the effectiveness of his opponent was 60%, he committed 3 double faults and got the 63% of service points.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) a pre-qualification phase takes place that the tennis players with the lowest scores have to pass to enter the official tournament. During this specific phase, 128 tennis players face off. In addition, it takes place between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass.