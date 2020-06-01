So far, nothing strange: Bake Off is one of the most popular programs today. In addition, Tinelli maintains an excellent relationship with Paula, who led for several years This is the show, one of the cycles that produced Ideas from the South, and also with her husband. However, Cabezón’s messages on the social network caught the attention of his followers.

The reason: Tinelli’s messages took place just as Jorge Lanata’s return to television. The journalist began the ninth season of his program, Journalism For All (PPT), through the screen of El Trece, the same station that ShowMatch will soon broadcast, and competed in the same time slot that -sure- Bake Off.

“The phones listened to you, they read your emails, they pressed you with the AFIP. They had a state apparatus, which we paid for, to persecute those who thought differently or their own who might go astray. #Yes you can“Was the message that the president of San Lorenzo wrote, in relation to the complaint promoted by the AFI about the existence of an alleged illegal espionage system during the Macri administration.

Lanata mentioned that tweet and said: “We did a fairly simple thing: we got into the Twitter time tunnel. First, Marce in the old days was critical of Cristina” In this sense, he aired another message from the driver, from 2017, which says: “Cris treats me as an idiot, what pride. I’m on the right track. It made me happy on Sunday. ”

“Equally, Marce’s enmity with Cristina lasted a short time”Lanata assured. And he showed another comment from his colleague, although it dates from five years ago, as can be seen in the capture of the tweet. “Stamina Cris transmitting to the Cyclone. Hopefully it will bring us luck! Come on, crows! ”Says the post.

Finally, he showed a tweet by Tinelli in support of the former Governor of the province of Buenos Aires. “I love that @mariuvidal sees Showmatch with his daughters “, and another in reference to Mauricio Macri’s wife: “Divina Juliana Awada with @GinebraBsAs clothes. Congratulations @mica_tinelli for dressing the First Lady so well. ”

Now, Lanata did not ignore Tinelli’s messages about Bake Off and on Monday gave an interview to the series Por si las moscas, on Radio La Once Diez, and stated: “I’d rather put ponga Lanata is a son of a bitch ‘, putting the cakes is stupid”.

“I know Tinelli and I have treated him a lot but I think that nIt is never known, I do not say it in a positive way“, said. And he clarified: “He always ends up surprising me and I always wonder what he is like, what he wants”.

Regarding the tweets he showed on his program, he said: “I find it funny that after everything he was with Macri, he said that they listened to him and sent him the AFIP, he almost said that they kidnapped him. Marcelo, don’t fuck around, it’s kind of silly to put those tweets“

PPT achieved the highest rating on Sunday with 12.5 points, compared to 10.7 for Bake Off. “I competed with cakes, with a baby (referring to Around the world, led by Marley), with football, I don’t know what else they want me to compete withLanata said.