This Sunday, Marcelo Tinelli announced his separation from the model and businesswoman Guillermina Valdés. “Hello everyone, I wanted to tell you that with Guillermina, we are going through a crisis and we have decided to separate, after these almost 8 wonderful years that we have lived. We feel that it is the best for both of us, and we will share a wonderful and loved son, who will always have his parents present. A thousand thanks to all for the infinite love they give us at all times. I love you, ”wrote the ShowMatch host.

The rumor of crisis in the couple was steadily stronger in recent weeks and they supported it saying that since the return of Esquel they had not shown themselves together on social networks. « Are you separated? », the model was asked in November 2019 on a television show. « It’s not a lie. It’s like listening to say: ‘Did you dye your hair white? ‘ And you say ‘No, I don’t have it white ‘, but well … They are things in between that I don’t really know where they come from. When there is a crisis or something, you say ‘well, I take charge’ but when there is nothing at all, ”Guillermina replied.

The last images together were published in early April, when Marcelo Tinelli turned 60 and he celebrated it in that city surrounded by his family, within the framework of the mandatory quarantine for the coronavirus pandemic. The driver shared on his networks some of the birthday gifts his children gave him, and he did the viral couple challenge that was all the rage, arising from the Tik Tok application.

In February, they both greeted each other for Valentine’s Day and, at that time, the driver of Showmatch had slipped his desire to marry the businesswoman and actress. « We want to marry Guille. Greetings from Comodoro Rivadavia ”, a user wrote to Tinelli at the time. The producer’s response was forceful: « We will surprise you there in the not too distant future, » said Marcelo on Instagram. But nevertheless, last Sunday at the celebration for Father’s Day, The model did not publish any message on the networks to greet him.

The love story of Marcelo Tinelli and Guillermina Valdés It began in the middle of a great scandal back in 2012, when the model had recently separated from Sebastián Ortega. At two years old, Lorenzo, the couple’s first child, arrived and the love was fully entrenched. But not everything was rosy, since Guillermina and Marcelo had to face some ups and downs and a separation that shocked the show but was resolved shortly after.

In 2015, they starred in a momentary distance. In fact, Marcelo predicted an early reconciliation that later occurred: « This separation is having the best relationship with a great woman. » Some versions indicated that there was a third in disagreement, but Tinelli shot outraged by the rumors: “What a shame that some media shamelessly lie. They sell rotten fish. «

Late last year, the ShowMatch driver expressed in an interview how in love he was with the model and how happy he was with his assembled family. “The possibility is always there. I feel already married. I don’t know if in 2020. We both feel a lot of love, we have formed a beautiful family, we love and care for each other. The chance is always there. It would be a nice confirmation ”, he had declared.

For his part, Guillermina ValdésSo far, he has not addressed the issue. This Saturday, he showed a tender image of Lorenzo along with the following writing. “I don’t usually show my children on the networks, but I wanted to share this moment. Quarantining and going from boredom to boredom (I tell you, this is going to make you a more creative person) ”, he wrote next to a sweet postcard where Lolo, his son appears wearing Star Wars pajamas. And this Sunday morning, shortly before his now ex-partner communicated the news, he only made a post with a striking photograph of blue butterflies with the following message: « Good morning, this is real, somewhere in the world. »

“They came in crisis, with several discussions and the quarantine ended with the couple. Guillermina had taken the alliance in May ”, the journalist Ángel De Brito told on his networks about this unexpected rupture of a relationship that many judged and saw as treason in the beginning. However, Marcelo and Guillermina knew how to face everything and they played for eight years for love.

