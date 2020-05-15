Thursday May 14, 2020

Lazio added the second title of its history on May 14, 2000, this after a heart-stopping definition simultaneously with Juventus. In his second campaign in the capital city, the ‘Matador’ contributed 12 goals for the crown of the cast led by Sven-Göran Eriksson.

Marcelo Salas was marked by fire in the history of Lazio. The ‘Matador’ was key in the second and last title of the capital in its history. The Chilean striker contributed 12 goals in the campaign that crowned them as Italian monarchs on May 14, 2000.

Although the day of obtaining the title did not mark, the one that arose at the University of Chile was a key part of the squad campaign led by Sven-Göran Eriksson. The former River Plate gunner marked so many keys and rose as an idol of the capitals by helping to regain the crown after 25 years.

The Italian cast had big names, in addition to Salas, such as Sinisa Mihajlovic, Alessandro Nesta, Juan Sebastián Verón, Pavel Nedved, Sergio Conceiçao, Diego Simeone, Matías Almeyda, Dejan Stankovic and Roberto Mancini, among others.

After a hand-to-hand campaign with Carlo Ancelotti’s Juventus (71), Lazio (69) came two points below those of Turin on the last date.

While the ‘vechia Signora’ fell by the minimum count with Perugia, the Romans beat the Reggina 3-0 with goals from Inzaghi, Verón and Simeone. There the euphoria broke out, the fans invaded the court, cut pieces of the grass and celebrated the new Scudetto.

20 years after the title of the capital, in Soccer press We remember the 12 goals that the tador Matador ’contributed so that champions could shout.

