Marcelo Rojo vs. Kevin Croom added to UFC Fight night on August 28

After an explosive debut in the Octagon, Argentine Marcelo Rojo has already defined his next fight. Pitbull will face Kevin Croom at UFC Fight Night on August 28.

The match was confirmed by Between Rounds the afternoon of this Monday.

Red, it comes from losing its debut in front Charles Jourdain on UFC Vegas 21. That fight was his return after his last victory in Combat Americas. The Argentine is known for his strong striking, with 8 wins for KO / TKO.

Croom, he will try to find victory again. Kevin comes from losing front Alex Caceres by unanimous decision in UFC Vegas 20. Before that fight, he subjected Roosevelt Roberts, but a positive for marijuana nullified the victory.

UFC Fight Night August 28 will be held in a place to be defined.