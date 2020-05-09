The race of Marcelo Rios It could well be compared to a roller coaster ride. Explosive rises, sudden descents, but always with strong emotions. The Chilean is, without a doubt, one of the great characters that the men’s circuit has given us, a great one even above the controversies that have crossed his path in recent years. Through a direct in Instagram Along with his good friend Alex Rossi, El Chino reviewed some memories of his career, such as the day he decided to hang up his racket forever … even if he didn’t comply later.

We are going to the tour of March 1998, one of the golden passages in the path of the Chilean. After starting that season winning in Auckland, ending in the Australian Open and treading the semifinals in Memphis, Ríos reached the first Masters 1000 on the calendar (at that time they were called Super 9) with bilirubin on. His great moment of form would be confirmed in Indian Wells, where he won the title after taking revenge on Korda in the quarterfinals (his executioner a month ago in Melbourne) and knocking Rusedski down on Sunday. The high jump placed him directly in the top3, giving him wings to dream higher than ever, higher than he had ever imagined.

“In my career I never had any reference, everything was super difficult until I got here, the question is that I won Indian wells and suddenly the opportunity appears to me to become number 1 in the world ”, recalled the one from Santiago during the talk. “To achieve this, he needed Sampras to lose soon in Miami and so it was, he fell with Ferreira in the third round, at that moment the box opened. But the picture was still very hard: Henman, Ivanisevic, Haas, Agassi … the truth is that I did not think about it, number 1 was still very far away. Then in the final, when I saw Agassi on the other side, it started to give me a little anxiety, fear, I thought if I would be prepared for that, ”he expands, diving into his memories.

The result could not be more positive for Chino, who beat the American in straight sets. The dream had come true, although always in its own way. “I am the way I am and people have criticized me a lot for it. I grew up outside, started traveling around the world when I was 13, with no one else, so one way to defend myself against all that was to be myself, the warrior. But of course, then nobody teaches you to be known, to be famous, to be an idol. There are no classes for this. You get that fame, that gift and you take it as you can. No one teaches you to be number 1, to be a Federer, who doesn’t fart. I launched myself into life in that way and from that day, the day I beat Agassi, everyone started to criticize me ”, stresses the man who led the ATP ranking for six weeks divided into two stages.

“I remember winning and almost not reacting, I threw the racket but I barely celebrated it. That’s why they criticized me. In my day I remembered saying once to my manager, or to my father, I do not remember it well, that if someday I became number 1 I would retire from tennis. As well, during that ceremony I was a minute away from saying it“The player surprises. “It was not arrogance, nor did I believe myself more than anyone, it was simply what I wanted. I discussed it with my agent and told him I wanted to retire, at 22 years old. He called me crazy, he told me that now was when the money and the contracts would start to arrive. Then I thought coldly and he was right, I would have been left with nothing. If I had made that decision, now I would be working ”, he summarizes about the sweetest moment as a tennis player. “After all that, injuries came: elbow, pubalgia, back. If I had been injured before I was No. 1, this story would not exist. He would never have arrived, he would be playing Satellites in Egypt ”, assumes the one from Santiago.

Many will say that Ríos’ career did not reach the goal that we all expected, although from the first moment we knew that certain factors would never have allowed him to develop his potential to the fullest. Even he knew it. “Today I would be a bad thankful if I say that I am not happy for what I did, thanks to tennis I am who I am. The only thing I would have liked is to have reached No. 1 being olderThat came too young for me. He was a 21-year-old asshole, I had no idea about anything, I just liked the night, partying, all those things that the 21-year-old college classic carries. I would have liked to be more mature, the truth. I can’t imagine Federer doing all that, now they teach you how to be a professional ”.

