Let’s go to 1998. Place yourself in a paradisiacal environment: it makes an excellent sunny afternoon, without a cloud in the sky that alters your tranquility. In front of you is one of the best-preserved beaches in the entire United States. Crystal clear water, fine sand. Vizcaíno Cay It is the place where we all want to be, especially in times of quarantine. Hours pass, and suddenly a small roar begins to be heard.

It is a background noise. Little by little it begins to gain intensity. You prick your ear and hear distant but perfectly recognizable screams. “Chi-le, Chi-le, Chiiii-Le”. Since when have you moved to South America? The screaming continues and gains strength. Suddenly, an explosion of joy. It resounds throughout Miami: there is a new world number one.

Between cheers and chants the voice of Mary Carillo rises, commenting on a tennis masterclass. “He is playing number one tennis, Marcelo Ríos.” Immediately afterwards, the Chinese connect a winning rest on the service of Agassi. “Please look at that, what a blow. He’s making Agassi seem slow“The winners rain from his racket. No one can stop him. The counter adds up 46 winning shots before one of the most agile and fast players on the circuit. Are you crazy, Marcelo?

The occasion well requires a tennis of this caliber. It’s funny: a thousand stories have been written about today’s protagonist, some with more truth than others. His off-piste adventures give for an adventure book. Inside, Ríos plays for people to have fun. He is a virtuoso and he knows it, and sometimes he prefers to like himself to find the simplest solution. Examples, lots. Remember that time a “Gillette” was invented with recoil before Santoro and, once the game was over, he addressed the umpire: “It’s the best touch you’ve seen in your career? The best in your career, right?”

Santoro later declared that Ríos was “a genius”. There was no other possible denomination. However, the road to El Dorado, towards number 1, had to be given through the simplest route. Through the skids and steep curves it was impossible to get anywhere. Marcelo decided to do a lot of tennis more pragmatic, putting his head and intelligence at the service of his racket. Everything flowed alone. In 4 weeks, from number 7 in the world to number 1. In Miami, no party exemplifies this change in attitude better than the semifinals against Tim Henman. Ríos let Henman sign the most spectacular games, with tennis with very little margin, but his serenity and firmness eroded the British serve and volley game. The strongest triumphed, and all that remained was to defeat the Kid from Las Vegas to put Chile on top.

That ending was a real tennis display. Marcelo demonstrated all his virtues in a single meeting. It also removed the mental swings so present in his career. In any other situation, after having a break ball for 5-1 in the first set, losing it and then giving up the serve would have meant touch the self-destruct button. However, Ríos closed the first set 7-5, to enjoy a Davis Cup stand. Marcelo enjoyed the rhythm of the ball that Andre gave him, and it was he who decided to take over the baseline. Very few can boast of it. With the backhand he defended himself, with the crossed right he opened a hole and with the parallel he finished. When you have all the hits in your arsenal, build the points perfectly it is much easier.

It also accompanied a take out who caught Agassi by surprise. The left-handed serve to the backhand, the one that did more damage, went on to a better life: the advantages and free points were built by surprising on the right side. This is supported by the figures: 13/14 points, including 5 aces, when Chino pulled Agassi to the right. I can’t say that I’ve seen every game of his career, but I’m sure this is among the best. Marcelo was all serious, wearing a poker face that only changed when he grabbed the Chilean flag after finishing the task.

“The Chilean Job”, we could call that movie. Ríos was number 1 in the world and Miami came to occupy a special place in his heart. And that since the post-match interview at Crandon Park, he was aware of the possible criticisms … and also how to silence them. “I am playing very well on all surfaces. I have not won a Grand Slam yet, but I play 30 tournaments a year, the Grand Slams are only 4 and all players play all these tournaments a year. So if you are number 1 it is because you’re good enough. “ Nothing more to say.

It was not the most constant, nor the most successful. However, Marcelo Ríos can leave with the satisfaction of having shown the world that his best level is as brilliant as the most extravagant shots he could imagine. It was that version that, on that sunny afternoon in Cayo Vizcaíno, took him to the top. The shortest number 1 in the world, yes, and also one of the most talented. In games like Henman’s, or Agassi’s, we were able to enjoy it to the fullest. Let’s toast to it.

