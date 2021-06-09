Marcelo Moreno, the Bolivian who surpasses Neymar and Messi in the scorers table of the Qualifiers

Neither Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Roberto Firmino or Neymar lead the scorers’ table of the South American Qualifiers heading to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Marcelo Moreno Martins placeholder image, the captain of Bolivia, the player most in love with the goal in the Conmebol World Cup.

Last Thursday he scored a double against Venezuela in La Paz to lead the 3-1 victory of the Bolivian team and then he scored Chile as a visitor in the 1-1 draw. La Verde got four points out of six in the last double date to continue in the race on the way to the World Cup, under the guidance of Venezuelan coach César Farías.

His goal against the Chileans at the San Carlos de Apoquindo stadium was his sixth in five games. He did it from a penalty at 82 ‘with a perfect charge to the upper left corner of the goal defended by Claudio Bravo.

Now he surpasses Neymar (5), Ángel Romero (4), Arturo Vidal (4) and Luis Suárez (4) in the scorers’ table. He billed two against Venezuela and scored one against Argentina, Ecuador, Paraguay and Chile. He only missed the appointment against Brazil (defeat 5-0) because he did not travel due to a technical decision.

Look for the historic podium in the Playoffs

He made his debut in the Bolivian national team at the age of 20 in September 2007 and accumulates 25 goals in his international history. 18 of them were in the South American Qualifiers and one was placed to match Hernán Crespo on the historical list, which is the third.

Luis Suárez has 25 in 53 games, Lionel Messi has 23 in 51 games, Hernán Crespo scored 19 in 33 challenges, Marcelo Salas 18 in 32 games. Then Marcelo Moreno appears with 18 screams in 47 games.

