Marcelo Melo’s anger with Djokovic: “It impressed me in a negative way”

Novak Djokovic He is one of those players who have no half measures: either they love him or they don’t. Some value their actions on and off the track and many others do not share certain attitudes. Such is the case of the Brazilian doubles player Marcelo melo, who got angry with the No. 1 in the world after having faced him in the match corresponding to the first round of the mixed doubles of the Tokyo Olympics 2021. “[Djokovic] I was shocked in a negative way. He smashed my back unnecessarily. It’s a game and everyone plays it how they want, but I would never do that, “he said in words picked up in the middle. UOL.

In addition, he commented: “There are certain things that I cannot understand why and why. We did nothing. Once, he almost hit Luisa (his teammate). I think there are certain limits.”